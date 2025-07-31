Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India Q1 net falls 20% to ₹8,743 crore on weak operating performance

Coal India Q1 net falls 20% to ₹8,743 crore on weak operating performance

Revenue drops 4.4% to Rs 35,842 crore; EBITDA margin down to 39.8% from 43.5%; EPS slips to Rs 14.19 in June quarter

CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata



Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned coal mining giant, reported a 20.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹8,743 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹10,959 crore in the same period last year. The results were disclosed in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.
 
Revenue from operations dropped 4.4 per cent to ₹35,842 crore in the April–June quarter, compared to ₹37,504 crore in Q1 of FY25. The company’s operating profitability also declined, with Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) falling 12.4 per cent to ₹14,282 crore from ₹16,309 crore a year earlier.
 
 
The EBITDA margin contracted to 39.8 per cent, from approximately 43.5 per cent in the same period last year, reflecting cost pressures and moderation in pricing. 
 
Cost pressures and lower earnings per share

Total expenses during the quarter rose marginally to ₹25,893 crore, up from ₹25,327 crore last year, further weighing on profitability. Consequently, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹14.19, compared to ₹17.78 in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
 
Coal India’s performance in the quarter reflects a combination of lower revenue realisations, elevated cost base, and weaker operating leverage. The results come at a time when demand outlook, pricing strategy, and energy policy developments remain closely watched by market participants and policymakers alike.
 
Meanwhile, the CIL’s board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share. 
 
CIL’s share price closed 0.9 per cent lower at ₹376.45 on the BSE on Thursday. 

Topics : Coal India Coal India results Q1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

