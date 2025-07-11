Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank credit growth remains below 10% till June-end, shows data

Bank credit growth remains below 10% till June-end, shows data

Bank credit growth slowed further to 9.5% YoY in the fortnight ending June 27, with deposits growing at 10.1%, outpacing credit growth, data showed.

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
premium

In FY25, credit growth was 11 per cent YoY, a sharp reduction from the 20 per cent YoY growth in FY24.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pace of bank credit growth slowed further in the fortnight ending 27 June, with year-on-year (YoY) growth at 9.5 per cent — a sharp decline from the over 17 per cent growth recorded during the same period last year. During the same period, deposits in the banking system grew by 10.1 per cent YoY, once again outpacing credit growth.
 
In absolute terms, during the fortnight, credit rose by Rs 1.69 trillion, while deposits increased by Rs 3.55 trillion. So far in FY26, incremental credit stands at Rs 2.39 trillion, whereas incremental deposits have grown by Rs 8.45 trillion, data
Topics : credit growth Banks Banking Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon