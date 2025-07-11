Bank credit growth remains below 10% till June-end, shows data

The pace of bank credit growth slowed further in the fortnight ending 27 June, with year-on-year (YoY) growth at 9.5 per cent — a sharp decline from the over 17 per cent growth recorded during the same period last year. During the same period, deposits in the banking system grew by 10.1 per cent YoY, once again outpacing credit growth.

In absolute terms, during the fortnight, credit rose by Rs 1.69 trillion, while deposits increased by Rs 3.55 trillion. So far in FY26, incremental credit stands at Rs 2.39 trillion, whereas incremental deposits have grown by Rs 8.45 trillion, data