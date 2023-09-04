Confirmation

Cross border payments continue to be high cost, low speed: RBI governor

He further added that there are more than 70 mobile apps and more than 50 million merchants who accept UPI payments

Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das flagged the issue of high costs and low speed associated with cross-border payments and said the central bank's digital currency can play an important role in addressing those issues with its instant settlement feature.

Commenting that cross-border payments are a G20 priority area, Das said despite progress made so far, such payments continue to face challenges.

"Notwithstanding the progress made so far, the key challenges to existing cross-border payments continue to be high cost, low speed, limited access, and insufficient transparency," Das said, while adding that faster, cheaper, more transparent, and more inclusive cross-border payment services would deliver widespread benefits to people and economies worldwide.

"It would also support economic growth, international trade, and financial inclusion," he said in his keynote address at the G20 TechSprint Finale organised by RBI and Bank for International Settlements (BIS), on Monday.

Under India's G20 presidency, the fourth edition of G20 TechSprint was launched on May 4, 2023, with the theme 'Technology solutions for cross-border payments'.

Last year, RBI launched two central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot projects, one in retail and one for the wholesale segment. Das said RBI is slowly and steadily expanding the pilot to more banks, more cities, more people, and more use cases.

"The empirical data that we are generating would go a long way in shaping the policies and future course of action. With its instant settlement feature, I believe, CBDCs can play an important role in making cross-border payments cheaper, faster, and more secure," Das said.

Commenting that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been a game-changer for India's digital payments ecosystem, Das said it has helped to drive financial inclusion by bringing millions of unbanked individuals into the formal financial system.

"With over 10 billion transactions a month, UPI has become the backbone of digital payments in India and has helped to catalyse a wave of innovations in the fintech sector."

He further added that there are more than 70 mobile apps and more than 50 million merchants who accept UPI payments.

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

