Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT), the RBI's wholly owned technology subsidiary, told ecosystem participants about the change in an email reviewed by Business Standard.

"All Account Aggregators (AAs), Financial Information Providers (FIPs), and Financial Information Users (FIUs) are requested to note that the Interoperability adoption deadline has been revised from 31st December 2026 to 1st December 2026," said the email from ReBIT's Account Aggregator Team.

An email sent to the RBI on the matter did not elicit a response till press time.

"By December 1, participants are expected to have successfully completed a user acceptance testing (UAT) for interoperability implementation, after which they should roll out to production," said B G Mahesh, chief executive officer (CEO), Sahamati, the self-regulatory organisation for the AA ecosystem.

Mahesh said that account aggregators and large FIPs as well as FIUs were expected to be ready by the deadline and were working with technology service providers to get interoperability up to speed.

“AAs have been working towards technical implementation of interoperability by December 1. Work on the technical aspect has broadly begun across the board, and there is a push to do a version zero (V0) implementation of sorts. If issues arise, raise them through proper channels for a revision. But focus on going ahead with implementation of interoperability," said Nikhil Kurhe, cofounder and CEO, Finarkein.

“The FIP-side changes at some of the larger banks or other institutions are likely to take some more time, even though things are picking up pace," Kurhe said.

A source explained that the deadline was moved after requests from some AAs. They said that because the pricing model also starts on December 1, keeping the two dates apart could have benefited larger players.

Mahesh, however, said that although interoperability and the pricing model start on the same day, the two were separate and not linked to each other.

Business Standard had earlier reported that Sahamati postponed the rollout of its new pricing model from November 1 to December 1, 2026. Its circular said the "rollout of the proposed economic model has been postponed to December 1, 2026."

Under the model, FIUs would pay for data, with the fee shared among the data provider, the AA, and Sahamati. It is the network's first common pricing model, and banks will be paid for sharing data for the first time.

Kurhe said the pricing model had been a point of discussion among stakeholders for the past three years.

AAs are RBI-licensed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). They move a customer's financial data from the entity that holds it, such as a bank, to the entity that wants it, such as a lender. In this ecosystem, the data holder is called an FIP, while the requester is called an FIU.

They do this only with the customer's consent, and they do not read or store the data. According to Sahamati, the network has 17 AAs, 176 FIPs, more than 1,000 FIUs, and over 295 million data shares a month.

Interoperability means that a customer who signs up with one AA will be able to have their financial information pulled through all AAs. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the move during the October 7 monetary policy statement.

The change is meant to fix a problem lenders face today. Financial institutions have had to partner with each AA separately, so they often worked with only a few. Patchy bilateral tieups mean customers drop off at the lender's end when their bank and the lender's aggregator are not connected.