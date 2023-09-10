Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 cr in equities in Sept so far

This came after FPI investment in equities had hit a four-month low of Rs 12,262 crore in August

FPIs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After six months of consistent buying, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers to pull out Rs 4,200 crore from equities in September, so far, on rising US bond yields, a stronger dollar and concerns over global economic growth.
The outflow of foreign portfolio money could continue in the coming week or two, Nitasha Shankar, Chief Investment Advisor, YES Securities (India) Ltd, said.
"We also need to keep an eye on the sharp volatility in the rupee, which could impact FPI flows going ahead," he added.
According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 4,203 crore from the equities, so far, this month (till September 8).
This came after FPI investment in equities had hit a four-month low of Rs 12,262 crore in August.
Before the latest outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months -- from March to August -- and brought in Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period.

Also Read

FPIs invest Rs 37,316 cr in May on strong domestic macro fundamentals

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Dollar dips ahead of key US inflation data, possible Fed rate hikes

Indian G20 presidency has walked the talk on MDBs, inclusion: FM Sitharaman

Finance ministry asks Sidbi to increase direct lending portfolio

SGB issue price fixed at Rs 5,923 per gram, subscription to open on Sept 11

Bank of Baroda enables UPI ATM facility at over 6,000 ATMs across country

Banks can't use LOC as measure to recover money: Delhi High Court

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the reversal in trend in September to the rising US bond yields and the uptrend in the dollar index.
Shankar said the main reasons for the outflow can be attributed to a stronger dollar as the Dollar index continued its strong upward momentum and the rising US 10-year treasury bond yields, touching a 15-year high in the week gone by.
"The net outflow was mainly due to uncertainties surrounding the global interest rate landscape, particularly in the United States, and concerns regarding global economic growth," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.
These concerns stem from broader global macroeconomic factors, including surging crude oil prices and the reemergence of inflation risks, he said.
He further said that worries about an impending interest rate hike in the US and its potential impact on the global economy have made investors more cautious, prompting them to adopt a "wait-and-watch" approach.
Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 643 crore in the country's debt market during the period under review.
With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.31 lakh crore and close to Rs 28,825 crore in the debt market this year, so far.
In terms of sectors, FPIs have been consistently buying capital goods and power. However, FPI selling in financials is keeping the prices of the banking blue chips low.
Geojit's Vijayakumar said that FPIs can be expected to turn buyers, when the dollar index and US bond yields decline, which, in turn, will depend on the incoming US inflation and growth data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FPIs Equities Indian equities

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon