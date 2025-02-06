Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / EPFO processes over 50.8 million claims in FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

EPFO processes over 50.8 million claims in FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

Auto claim settlements also doubled to 18.7 million from 8.92 million claims settled in the previous financial year

EPFO

Shiva Rajora Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed over 50.8 million claims amounting to Rs 2.1 trillion, surpassing the 44.5 million claims worth Rs 1.9 trillion settled in the previous financial year, FY24. Auto claim settlements also doubled to 18.7 million from 8.92 million claims settled in the previous financial year.
 
"We have implemented key measures, including an increase in the ceiling and categories of auto-settled claims, simplified member profile changes, streamlined provident fund (PF) transfers, and improved know-your-customer (KYC) compliance ratios. These reforms have significantly improved the efficiency of EPFO," said Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
 
 
He further stressed that 48 per cent of claims are now submitted directly by members without employer intervention, while 44 per cent of transfer requests are generated automatically.
 

More From This Section

Bonds

Indian govt bond yields decline on interest rate cut expectations

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee plunges 14 paise to close at record low of 87.57 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI monetary policy: Dec MPC highlights and what to expect on Feb 7

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs NBFCs to disclose maximum loan charges, seek board approval

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 14 paise to 87.57 against US dollar in early trade today

Topics : Provident Fund Employee Provident Fund EPFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon