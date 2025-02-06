Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian govt bond yields decline on interest rate cut expectations

Indian govt bond yields decline on interest rate cut expectations

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.6562% compared with Wednesday's close of 6.6616%

Bonds

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Thursday, a day ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.
 
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.6562% compared with Wednesday's close of 6.6616%. 
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut rates for the first time in nearly five years, in new Governor Sanjay Malhotra's first monetary policy review. 
A majority of economists and market participants expect a 25 basis points cut on Friday. The RBI's decision is due at 10:00 a.m. IST. 
"We think the MPC (monetary policy committee) will go ahead and start cutting repo rate by 25 bps in tomorrow's policy as real rates are currently very high, leading to growth slowdown and inflation is trending back to the MPC target of 4%," said Trust Mutual Fund CEO Sandeep Bagla. 
 

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI looks to raise around Rs 5K crore via perpetual bonds before end of Feb

Premiummarkets

PCE facility success depends on investor appetite, market reforms

Ajay Seth

Will actively manage cash needs amid tight liquidity, says Ajay Seth

Bonds

RBI may purchase Rs 2 trn of bonds in FY26, says DBS Bank's Vaidya

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Bond market overlooks Budget, eyes rate cuts to offset higher borrowings

"The reduction in interest rates is likely to bring yields lower across the government securities as well as the corporate bond curve." 
Expectations of a rate cut have risen since the RBI announced its mega liquidity infusion package through which it would inject around 1.50 trillion rupees ($17.13 billion) into the banking system. 
The central bank has already injected around 640 billion rupees through an open market purchase of bonds and FX swap, while a 56-day repo worth 500 billion rupees is due on Friday. 
This would be followed by two more open market purchases of 200 billion rupees each on February 13 and February 20. Apart from this, the RBI has also bought bonds worth around 310 billion rupees from the secondary market in January. 
Most market participants expect the RBI's bond purchases to continue into the upcoming financial year as well. As a result, bonds are seeing increased buying interest from foreign investors since last few days.

More From This Section

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee plunges 14 paise to close at record low of 87.57 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI monetary policy: Dec MPC highlights and what to expect on Feb 7

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs NBFCs to disclose maximum loan charges, seek board approval

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 14 paise to 87.57 against US dollar in early trade today

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC 2025 time, dates: When and where to watch Guv Sanjay Malhotra live

Topics : Bonds Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon