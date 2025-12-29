FinMin to hold colloquium on rising pendency of debt recovery cases in DRTs

Why is DFS convening the colloquium now?

“The colloquium will see the participation of chairpersons of DRATs, presiding officers of DRTs and senior bank executives. The move comes against the backdrop of a worrying rise in unresolved cases before DRTs, and aims to deliberate on possible measures that can be adopted going forward to ensure faster recovery of public money,” an official said.

How large is the pendency, and how much money is involved?

Official sources said that by March 31, 2025, the number of pending cases rose sharply to around 0.122 million, with the total amount involved increasing to Rs 7.67 trillion. The trend continued into the current financial year. By September 2025, pending cases further crossed 0.137 million, although the total amount involved marginally declined to Rs 7.49 trillion.

“Recoveries during the first half of FY26 (April–September) stood at Rs 3,146 crore, indicating sustained efforts by banks but also underlining persistent challenges in accelerating debt resolution,” the official said.

An email sent to the finance ministry for comment remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

What measures may be discussed to speed up recoveries?

Official sources said the meeting aims to identify bottlenecks, streamline procedures and explore measures to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of DRTs and DRATs, which play a critical role in the recovery of stressed assets in the banking system.

“Discussions may also take place on issues such as robust monitoring and oversight mechanisms by banks for increasing recovery through DRTs; prioritisation of high-value cases in DRTs for optimal recovery; use of alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, including Lok Adalats, for expeditious disposal of cases; intensive training of presiding officers and other officials of DRTs; and introduction of further reforms to reduce turnaround time for various processes in DRT proceedings,” a source added.

How much have Lok Adalats contributed to settlements?

The source added that disposal of cases through Lok Adalats at regular intervals has significant potential to accelerate the resolution of cases before DRTs. In FY25, the number of settlements was 7,731, while the recovery amount stood at Rs 12,007.67 crore. In FY26 so far, up to December 15, 2025, Lok Adalats facilitated the settlement of 7,486 cases, yielding recoveries of Rs 7,141.10 crore.

What was discussed in the last DRT colloquium?

In the last colloquium of DRTs in May 2025, the finance ministry urged all stakeholders to collaborate in reducing the pendency of cases at DRTs by establishing an effective recovery ecosystem. This would facilitate the redeployment of capital locked in cases pending before DRTs for productive use in the economy, the finance ministry said in a statement.