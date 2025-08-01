Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FinMin asks PSBs to expedite release of property docs post loan repayments

FinMin asks PSBs to expedite release of property docs post loan repayments

The source further added that the State Bank of India (SBI) accounts for a staggering 18,000 pending cases, while Bank of Baroda (BOB) trails distantly with around 1,000 cases

For delays of more than 30 days and attributable to REs, companies will have to compensate borrowers at a rate of Rs 5,000 per day. | Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

The Finance Ministry has chided public sector banks (PSBs) for failing to promptly release property documents to customers who have repaid loans, calling the lenders’ conduct “unsatisfactory”, according to a senior government official. The backlog of such cases reduced from 29,500 in August 2024 to 20,800 in February 2025. 
“The delays are a breach of customer trust, so the Finance Ministry has directed PSBs to fix accountability, set strict timelines, and ensure faster release of pledged assets, warning that such lapses damage the public image of PSBs,” said the official on condition of anonymity. 
State Bank of India (SBI) has
