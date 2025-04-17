FinMin sets Rs 17.31 trillion MSME lending target for PSBs in FY26

Amid increasing focus by the Union government for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, the finance ministry has set a target for total MSME credit outstanding across all public sector banks (PSBs) at ₹17.31 trillion for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). This represents a projected increase of 19.5 per cent over the expected outstanding loans of ₹14.49 trillion for FY25, according to a senior government official.

As per the latest data sourced by Business Standard, the total MSME credit outstanding of PSBs as of February 28, 2025 stood at ₹13.04 trillion, reflecting a year-to-date (YTD) growth of 11.17