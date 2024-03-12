Sensex (    %)
                             
Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Report

Fintechs accounted for 50% of the loan volumes disbursed with a ticket size less than Rs 1,00,000 in FY18

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Fintech companies in the country have seen an uptick in the volume and value of small-ticket loans disbursed over the past six years, data from a joint report by Experian India and the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) shows.

In financial year 2018 (FY18), fintechs accounted for 50 per cent of the loan volumes disbursed with a ticket size less than Rs 1,00,000. In the same category, their market share has expanded to 77 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023).
On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small-ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023).

Meanwhile, the average ticket size for lenders in the personal loans category in FY24 (till September 2023) was pegged at Rs 11,576.

The report further added that the personal loan portfolio size at the end of September 2023 stands at around Rs 81,000 crore. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) own a 34 per cent share of the pie, followed by fintech companies owning 33 per cent of the market.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

