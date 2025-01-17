Business Standard

Flows in NRI deposits up 71% in April-November 2024, shows RBI data

Total outstanding NRI deposits stood at $162.7 billion

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes rose by 71 per cent to $12.5 billion between April and November 2024, from $7.3 billion during the same period in 2023, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
The total outstanding NRI deposits as of November 2024 stood at $162.69 billion, according to data released on Friday in RBI's January 2025 bulletin.
 
The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
During the April–November 2024 period, maximum flows came into FCNR (B) deposits. According to RBI data, about $6.3 billion flowed into these accounts during this period, compared to $2.5 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
 
The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $32.04 billion. An FCNR (B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits witnessed an inflow of $3.4 billion during this period, compared to $2.31 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. The outstanding NRE deposits now stand at $100.66 billion as of November 2024.
 
NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $2.9 billion from April–November 2024, compared to $2.5 billion during the same period a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $30 billion as of November 2024. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

