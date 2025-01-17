Outward remittances under LRS of RBI increase 3.6% in November 2024

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2024 to $1.95 billion from $1.87 billion in the year-ago period, as growth in overseas investment balanced the de-growth in remittances under international travel, according to RBI’s latest data. In the September–November quarter of financial year 2025, Indians remitted $7.1 billion overseas, compared to $7.5 billion in the same period last year. Under the LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions. According to the RBI Bulletin for November, international travel, which accounted for over 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme, dropped by 5.6 per cent YoY to $1.13 billion compared to $1.18 billion in the same period of financial year 2024. Remittances for the purchase of immovable property surged nearly 128 per cent to $23.5 million from $10.3 million in the year-ago period. At the same time, investments in the equity and debt market saw a 107.7 per cent YoY rise to $85.79 million from $41.3 million. Remittances for deposits rose to $40.21 million from $25.19 million in the year-ago period. According to the RBI data, during the month under review, outward remittance by Indians under the maintenance of close relatives increased by 33.9 per cent to $276.78 million from $206.6 million, while remittances for gifts rose to $216.5 million from $181.5 million. On the other hand, the amount for overseas education dropped by 16.9 per cent to $172.4 million from $207.5 million. Meanwhile, remittances for medical treatment dipped slightly to $7.5 million during the period under consideration.