Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Outward remittances under LRS of RBI increase 3.6% in November 2024

Outward remittances under LRS of RBI increase 3.6% in November 2024

In the September-November quarter of financial year 2025, Indians remitted $7.1 billion overseas, compared to $7.5 billion in the same period last year

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

In the September–November quarter of financial year 2025, Indians remitted $7.1 billion overseas, compared to $7.5 billion in the same period last year. | Image: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2024 to $1.95 billion from $1.87 billion in the year-ago period, as growth in overseas investment balanced the de-growth in remittances under international travel, according to RBI’s latest data.  In the September–November quarter of financial year 2025, Indians remitted $7.1 billion overseas, compared to $7.5 billion in the same period last year.  Under the LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions.  According to the RBI Bulletin for November, international travel, which accounted for over 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme, dropped by 5.6 per cent YoY to $1.13 billion compared to $1.18 billion in the same period of financial year 2024.  Remittances for the purchase of immovable property surged nearly 128 per cent to $23.5 million from $10.3 million in the year-ago period. At the same time, investments in the equity and debt market saw a 107.7 per cent YoY rise to $85.79 million from $41.3 million. Remittances for deposits rose to $40.21 million from $25.19 million in the year-ago period.  According to the RBI data, during the month under review, outward remittance by Indians under the maintenance of close relatives increased by 33.9 per cent to $276.78 million from $206.6 million, while remittances for gifts rose to $216.5 million from $181.5 million.  On the other hand, the amount for overseas education dropped by 16.9 per cent to $172.4 million from $207.5 million. Meanwhile, remittances for medical treatment dipped slightly to $7.5 million during the period under consideration. 

More From This Section

forex

Forex interventions proven to mitigate capital flow volatility: RBI report

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee gains 3 paise to 86.58 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee

Fed rate cut prospects may boost rupee despite Trump-related concerns

PremiumThe Union Ministry of Finance is planning to consolidate the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) under a policy of “One State, One RRB” to improve their efficiency and avoid undue competition among sponsoring public sector banks.

Finance Ministry dept to meet business correspondents, banks next week

Rupee, Dollar

A day after rebound, Rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against dollar

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank LRS LRS outward remittance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon