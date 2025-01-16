Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / A day after rebound, Rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against dollar

A day after rebound, Rupee falls 16 paise to settle at 86.56 against dollar

The local unit settled with a gain of 13 paise at 86.40 against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after rebounding 17 paise from its lowest-ever level

Rupee, Dollar

Dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 108.97.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by a strong American currency overseas, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

However, positive domestic equity markets provided some cushion at the lower level, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.42 and touched the intraday high of 86.37 before ending the session at 86.56 (provisional) against the greenback, 16 paise lower from the previous close.

The local unit settled with a gain of 13 paise at 86.40 against the dollar on Wednesday, a day after rebounding 17 paise from its lowest-ever level.

 

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee declined due to increased demand for dollars by importers.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 4 paise to 86.44 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

After 5-day streak of lows, rupee posts best day in 7 mths against dollar

Economy

India Inc's foreign borrowings decline 20.2% in 2024 as rupee slips

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rebounds after falling to lifetime low, US inflation data in focus

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slide raises doubts over rate cuts in February, analysts caution

"Importers may continue to buy dollars, which may further pressurise the rupee. Traders may take cues from retail sales and weekly unemployment claims data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 86.35 to Rs 86.75," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 108.97.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.12 per cent but stayed elevated at USD 81.93 per barrel in futures trade.

Analysts said concerns over geopolitical uncertainties are likely to add volatility in the dollar and crude until the US gets a new administration under President Donald Trump next week.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 318.74 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 77,042.82 points, while the Nifty rose 98.60 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 23,311.80 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,533.49 crore on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Binod Kumar

Binod Kumar takes charge as Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO

RBI

RBI liberalises Fema rules to facilitate cross-border transactions

Tata

Tata Sons' de-registration application under consideration, says RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI updates Fema regulations to boost cross-border rupee transactions

Ex-RBI governor, Duvvuri Subbarao in 2013

RBI must shun excessive forex market intervention, says former head

Topics : Indian rupee US Dollar Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon