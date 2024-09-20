Forex reserves rise for 5th week, hit record high of $689.46 bn: RBI data

India's foreign exchange reserves extended their winning run for a fifth straight week to hit a record high of $689.46 billion as of Sept. 13, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $220 million in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $19.1 billion in the prior four weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the Reserve Bank of India's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.



The RBI intervenes on both sides of the foreign exchange market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

