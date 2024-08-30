Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves rise by $7 billion to hit record high of $681.69 billion

Forex reserves rise by $7 billion to hit record high of $681.69 billion

The overall reserves had jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion in the previous reporting week

US dollar

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $30 million to $4.68 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped by $7.023 billion to touch a new high of $681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday.
The overall reserves had jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion in the previous reporting week.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at $674.919 billion as on August 2.
For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.983 billion to $597.552 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by $893 million to $60.997 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

TAX

NDMC to give 5% rebate on property tax payments on or before Sep 30

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

72% Indians believe financial institutions collect more data than required

vehicle loan, vehicle lease

Toyota Kirloskar, Union Bank of India partner for vehicle loaning solutions

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank to sell Rs 10k cr in loan portfolios via pass-through certificate

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $118 million to $18.459 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $30 million to $4.68 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

FDI dollar currency cash

India's forex reserves jump by $4.54 bn to $674.66 bn as of August 16

dollars

Forex reserves decline by $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn, shows RBI data

dollars

Foreign exchange reserves jump $4 billion to new peak of $670.85 billion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Forex reserves rise by $810 mn to $653.7 bn as on June 21: RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Forex reserves drop $2.92 bn to $652.89 bn for week ended June 14

Topics : Forex reserves Dollar US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon