Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.9 billion

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by $7.023 billion to a high of $681.688 billion.

For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.485 billion to $599.037 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.