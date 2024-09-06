Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.9 billion

Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.9 billion

For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.485 billion to $599.037 billion, the data showed

FDI dollar currency cash

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $58 million to $4.622 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.
In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by $7.023 billion to a high of $681.688 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.485 billion to $599.037 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Gold reserves increased by $862 million to $61.859 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $9 million to $18.468 billion.
India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $58 million to $4.622 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

china Flag, China

US Fed cuts likely to send $1 trn FX avalanche to China: Eurizon SLJ's CEO

FDI dollar currency cash

India's forex reserves jump by $4.54 bn to $674.66 bn as of August 16

foreign currency dollar

Forex reserve jumps by $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion

forex cash dollar deposit

India's foreign exchange reserves hit new record high of $657 billion

Topics : Forex Forex reserves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon