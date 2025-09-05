Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Fintechs raised $889 million in H1 2025, down 26 per cent from H2 2024 and 33 per cent from H1 2024, as valuations cool, regulations tighten, and investors adopt a wait-and-watch approach

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte
premium

Funding trends across stages in H1 2025 reflected a nuanced landscape for fintechs. Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fund-raising by fintechs may not be buoyant anytime soon, and turbulence in the global financial markets in the aftermath of tariff woes has the potential to play spoilsport.
 
According to data from data intelligence platform Tracxn, fintechs raised $889 million in H1 2025, a 26 per cent fall from $1.2 billion in H2 2024 (and a five per cent drop from $936 million in H1 2024).
 
Funding trends across stages in H1 2025 reflected a nuanced landscape for fintechs. Seed-stage fintechs raised $91.2 million, a decline of 27 per cent from $126 million in H2 2024 (and 33 per cent
Topics : Fintech sector Fintech Global investment in fintech fundings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon