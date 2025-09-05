Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Fund-raising by fintechs may not be buoyant anytime soon, and turbulence in the global financial markets in the aftermath of tariff woes has the potential to play spoilsport.

According to data from data intelligence platform Tracxn, fintechs raised $889 million in H1 2025, a 26 per cent fall from $1.2 billion in H2 2024 (and a five per cent drop from $936 million in H1 2024).

Funding trends across stages in H1 2025 reflected a nuanced landscape for fintechs. Seed-stage fintechs raised $91.2 million, a decline of 27 per cent from $126 million in H2 2024 (and 33 per cent