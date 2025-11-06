Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Global value chain faces disruption, reforms driving growth: FM Sitharaman

Global value chain faces disruption, reforms driving growth: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights global challenges, stresses infrastructure push, reform measures, and technology-led growth to boost investment and productivity

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X/@nsitharaman)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cites strong reforms, tech-led growth, and infrastructure push as India navigates global disruptions and builds resilience through sustained investments. (Photo: X/@nsitharaman)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the global value chain is going through a “disruptive phase” amid growing global headwinds, adding that global institutions are also “fading,” making the external environment more challenging.
 
Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure, Sitharaman said, “Infrastructure creation is the government's main focus; capex increased significantly over the years.” She underlined that sustained capital investment has been a key driver of economic momentum.
 
How are reforms helping India’s growth story?
 
Speaking at an event organised by the State Bank of India (SBI), the Finance Minister pointed out that the government has “taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing business since 2014,” stressing that policy consistency and transparency have encouraged investment. 
 
Sitharaman said the government has saved over ₹4 trillion through direct benefit transfers (DBT). “250 million people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in the last decade,” she said.

Also Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

UFBU criticises FM Sitharaman's 'endorsement' of bank privatisation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Privatising PSBs won't impede financial inclusion, says FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Bank privatisation won't hurt financial inclusion or national interest: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India to soon become world's third-largest economy: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman starts Bhutan tour to strengthen bilateral economic ties

 
What role does technology play in India’s economic transformation?
 
Emphasising the role of digital infrastructure, the minister said, “Govt emphasises technology-led growth; cost of data declined to ₹10/GB from ₹300/GB in 2014.” She credited the fall in data costs for enabling widespread digital access and innovation.
 
Banking and GST reforms to spur credit and demand
 
On the banking front, Sitharaman said, “India needs a lot of big and world-class banks; work has commenced in this regard.” She urged the banking sector to support growth by expanding credit availability.
 
“Banks must deepen and widen credit flow to productive sectors to promote growth,” she said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts will spur demand and investment.
 
“GST rate cut-driven demand to unleash virtuous investment cycle, speed up growth,” she stated.

More From This Section

a

RBI flags concern over elevated bond yields; OMO unlikely in November

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI likely to meet banks and dealers on Tuesday amid liquidity strain

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Rupee may appreciate 1-2% if US tariff outcome is favourable: Goldman Sachs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's forward book expands after six months as it mounts rupee defence

bank credit

Lending slowdown: Bank loans contract after 3 months, shows RBI datapremium

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Infrastructure investment GST rate cut India economy BS Web Reports Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon