RBI flags concern over elevated bond yields; OMO unlikely in November

With the spread between the 10-year government bond and the comparable US Treasury widening close to 250 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conveyed its discomfort with elevated yields to the market. The central bank is holding a series of discussions with market participants this week and next.
Despite a cumulative 100-basis-point reduction in the repo rate between February and June, the 10-year bond yield has not eased in line with policy rates and has instead inched higher since the 50-basis-point rate cut in June. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has risen by 24 basis points since June, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury has fallen by 32 basis points during the same period.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield currently stands at 6.53 per cent. The yield spread has widened from about 219 basis points at the start of the year to roughly 244 basis points now.
RBI uneasy as yields remain sticky
Last week, the central bank cancelled a seven-year bond auction after the market demanded higher yields, which could have inverted the seven-year and 10-year bond yield curve.
During meetings with the RBI, market participants requested open market operations (OMOs) for bond purchases to infuse liquidity and help soften yields. While the RBI may have intervened through limited purchases on the Negotiated Dealing System–Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform — an electronic trading system for transparent transactions among banks, primary dealers, and mutual funds — announcing a formal OMO operation is seen as unlikely for now.
This is because the final tranche of the June cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut is still pending and scheduled for implementation during the fortnight beginning November 29.
Market eyes Friday’s 10-year bond auction
The market is now focused on Friday’s auction of the new 10-year bond worth Rs 32,000 crore for further cues. In the previous auction on October 3, the coupon was set at 6.48 per cent, and the cut-off yield for the upcoming auction is expected to rise by 3–4 basis points.
The last time the RBI devolved a 10-year government bond — excluding green bonds — was on February 17, 2023, when Rs 8,254 crore of the 7.26% 2033 bond was devolved to primary dealers against the notified amount of Rs 12,000 crore, due to weak investor demand.
Banks cautious amid mark-to-market losses
According to dealers, several banks are already sitting on significant mark-to-market losses, making them reluctant to take additional exposure and prompting a reduction in their statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings.
Market participants have also requested that auctions of state government securities be conducted using the uniform pricing method from the fourth quarter of the current financial year. Currently, state bond auctions follow the multiple price method.
In the multiple-price auction system, successful bids are accepted at the specific yield or price quoted by each bidder. Under the uniform pricing method, all successful bidders pay the same price, determined at the cut-off yield set by the RBI.