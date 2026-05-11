Govt likely to restrict manual edits in GSTR-3B returns under GST push

GSTR-3B is currently auto-populated based on details furnished in GSTR-1 and GSTR-2B. Since the Invoice Management System (IMS) is not mandatory at present, taxpayers continue to have the option to edit auto-populated values in GSTR-3B before filing the return.

“This means businesses may eventually have to file returns largely based on invoices uploaded by suppliers, with limited scope for manual changes,” the official said.

However, taxpayers will still have limited flexibility to amend tax liability through GSTR-1A and ITC via IMS, the official clarified. The proposal will be placed before the GST Council for final approval, he added.

An email sent to the Finance Ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Tax experts said the move is in line with the Government’s broader push towards a system-driven compliance architecture under the Goods and Services Tax regime, though concerns remain about genuine reconciliation challenges faced by taxpayers.

Abhishek Jain, partner and national head, indirect tax, KPMG India, said the proposal to restrict manual editing in GSTR-3B is consistent with the GST framework’s broader shift towards invoice matching and automated compliance.

“While auto-population based on GSTR-1 and GSTR-2B already exists, any hard-locking mechanism would require careful balancing of revenue protection with genuine taxpayer reconciliation challenges arising from supplier-level errors and timing mismatches,” he said.

Rajat Mohan, managing partner, AMRG Global, said the proposed hard-locking of GSTR-3B could help rationalise GST litigation by reducing disputes arising from data mismatches between supplier disclosures and recipient ITC claims.

“A system-driven alignment between GSTR-1, GSTR-2B and GSTR-3B will improve return discipline, enhance audit certainty, and reduce interpretational controversies arising from manual overrides,” Mohan said.

He added that greater automation could also help curb avoidable disputes relating to reconciliation variances, wrongful ITC claims and allegations of tax evasion. However, he cautioned that rationalisation should not come at the cost of genuine taxpayer flexibility.

“While the move aligns with the Government’s digital compliance vision, the architecture must balance enforcement with fairness to ensure litigation is truly reduced, not merely recharacterised,” he said.