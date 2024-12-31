Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt retains interest rates on small savings schemes for Jan-Mar quarter

Govt retains interest rates on small savings schemes for Jan-Mar quarter

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively

Interest rate

The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday left the interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the fourth straight quarter beginning January 1, 2024.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from January 1, 2025, and ending on March 31, 2025, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

 

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

Also Read

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Small savings rates unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter: PPF gives 7.1 % interest

nps savings national pension system

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q3FY25

Saving, Save Money, Economy, Money

New rules for Small Savings Schemes: PPF to SSY changes effective Oct 1

saving schemes, investment

PPF to NSC: Check latest interest rates for popular small savings schemes

Premiumincome tax itr taxation

New income-tax regime: Small savings schemes likely to take a hit

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the January-March 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.

The interest rates have been left unchanged for the last four quarters now. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UPI

NPCI extends market cap deadline for UPI apps by two years to end of 2026

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI lifts curbs on Mumbai-based Sangli Sahakari Bank after 2.5 years

UPI

NPCI delays UPI payments market share cap in relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

rupee

Rupee falls 13 paise to all-time closing low of 85.65 against dollar

Gold, jewellery

Sharp rise in gold loan defaults worries banks and NBFCs, increase by 30%

Topics : small savings schemes Public Provident Fund Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon