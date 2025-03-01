Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gross GST collections increase 9.1% to Rs 1.84 trillion in February

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at Rs 1.42 trillion and 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to Rs 41,702 crore during February

Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3 per cent increase over the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Gross GST collections rose by 9.1 per cent to about Rs 1.84 trillion in February, official data showed on Saturday.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at Rs 1.42 trillion and 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to Rs 41,702 crore during February.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from Central GST stood at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore and compensation cess of Rs 13,868 crore.

Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, a 17.3 per cent increase over the year-ago period. Net GST collections during February 2025 grew 8.1 per cent to about Rs 1.63 trillion.

 

Gross and net GST revenues in February 2024 were Rs 1.68 trillion and Rs 1.50 trillion, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

