Gold loan offtake stays strong amid retail loan moderation in January

The gold loan portfolio of banks continued to show strong offtake, with 76 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in January 2025, amid moderation in retail credit, especially in the unsecured credit segment, following the increase in risk weights in November 2023. The gold loan pool had grown by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y in January 2024.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that loans against gold jewellery under the retail segment stood at Rs 1.78 trillion in the fortnight ended January 24, 2024. Since September 2024, the gold loan portfolio has shown over 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth in each month.
The pace of retail loan expansion moderated to 14.2 per cent in January 2025, down from 18.2 per cent in January 2024, largely due to a decline in the growth rate of other personal loans, vehicle loans, and credit card outstanding segments, the RBI said in a statement. Other personal loans, comprising unsecured credit, declined to 9.2 per cent from 20.8 per cent.
Bankers said some borrowers have turned to gold loans after lenders tightened norms for unsecured credit, following the hike in risk weights in November 2023 and rising stress in small-ticket loans.
In the retail portfolio, home loans expanded by 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 16.6 per cent, while vehicle loans grew 9.7 per cent, down from 16.4 per cent a year ago. Credit card outstanding grew by 13 per cent, compared with 31.3 per cent.
The loans to industry showed a mild uptick to 8.2 per cent in January 2025, up from 7.5 per cent in January 2024. The growth rate in the micro and small industry segment declined to 9.5 per cent, down from 16 per cent a year ago. The large industry segment saw growth improving marginally to 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, up from 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y a year ago. The medium-size segment saw 18.5 per cent growth in January 2025, compared with 10 per cent in January 2024.
Among major industries, outstanding credit to petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, basic metal and metal products, chemicals and chemical products, and all engineering recorded accelerated growth, the RBI said.
Credit growth to the services sector moderated to 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y, down from 21 per cent in January 2024, with decelerated growth in credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y, down from 15.6 per cent a year ago.
Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered moderation, with 12.2 per cent growth in January 2025, down from 20.0 per cent in January 2024, the RBI said.