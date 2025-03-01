Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
98.18% of Rs 2000 notes returned, Rs 6,471 cr worth still with public: RBI

98.18% of Rs 2000 notes returned, Rs 6,471 cr worth still with public: RBI

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,471 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Saturday said 98.18 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,471 crore worth such notes are still with the public.

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,471 crore at the close of business on February 28, 2025, RBI said.

"Thus, 98.18 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said in a statement.

 

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank.

Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reserve Bank of India RBI Rs 2000 note

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

