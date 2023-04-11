close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

The proposed fund raise would be by issuing perpetual debt instruments, or Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, Tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing

Reuters BENGALURU
HDFC Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian private lender HDFC Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it would consider raising debt of 500 billion rupees (about $6 billion) over the next one year.

The bank will discuss the fund raise at its board meeting on Saturday, when it is also due to report earnings for the January-March quarter.

The proposed fund raise would be by issuing perpetual debt instruments, or Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, Tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing.

The fund raising will be on a private placement basis, it said.

The proposed fundraising comes ahead of HDFC Bank's merger with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, which is likely to be completed by the end of June.

In December, HDFC Bank had raised 50 billion rupees via 10-year Basel III-compliant, Tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.84%.

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Buoyed by firm demand, HDFC Bank mulls fresh Rs 5,000-cr Tier 2 bond sale

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

No word from RBI yet on regulatory leeway for HDFC twins' merger

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference

Last September, it issued Basel III-compliant AT-1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees at a coupon of 7.84%. ($1 = 82.0950 Indian rupees)

Topics : HDFC Bank | Fundraising | Debt

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon