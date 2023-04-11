Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra



According to data from rating agency Icra, lenders had sold down loans of about Rs 1.26 trillion in the previous year ended March 2022 (FY22). However, securitisation activity, also known as pooling of loans to repackage them into securities for sale to investors, was still below pre-pandemic level of Rs 1.98 trillion in FY20. The securitisation of loans especially by finance firms and housing finance firms rose 41 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1.78 trillion in the year ended March 2023 (FY23) to manage funding to meet growing credit demand.



The country's largest mortgage company, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), will merge with the largest private lender, HDFC Bank, in FY24. Icra said in a statement that securitisation is expected to remain buoyant in FY24 as well. However, overall volumes could decline by 15-20 per cent due to the impending merger of a large HFC with a bank that is unlikely to engage in loan sell-downs, Icra said in a statement.



Healthy credit growth of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and HFCs led to the highest post-pandemic quarterly securitisation level in Q4FY23, estimated at Rs 61,000 crore. The second highest level was Rs 52,000 crore in Q4FY22, Icra data showed. Securitisation is done either through direct assignment (DA) transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans from one entity to another) or through the pass-through certificate (PTC) route (instruments issued by bankruptcy remote trusts).

Also Read Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans Securitisation volumes see over 40% YoY uptick in 9-month of FY23: Crisil HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year Securitisation of stressed assets: RBI floats paper on regulatory purview ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553



Rising interest rates over the past year have not yet materially dampened credit demand. With the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) keeping the repo rate unchanged in April, the disbursement trends for NBFCs and HFCs is likely to remain healthy in the near term. This will support the growth in the securitisation market across asset classes. Abhishek Dafria, Vice President and Group Head–Structured Finance Ratings at Icra, said the upward trend in the securitisation values continued for another quarter as NBFCs and HFCs saw an increase in funding requirements to meet the growing credit demand.