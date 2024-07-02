Business Standard
ICICI Bank launches pre-paid Sapphiro Forex Card for international students

The card comes with an array of joining benefits up to Rs 15,000, along with exclusive privileges, the bank said

ICICI Bank

Like any other forex card offered by the bank, this card can be reloaded digitally using iMobile Pay and internet banking by the students and their parents, instantly, anytime and from anywhere, it added. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched a pre-paid Sapphiro Forex Card, crafted specifically for students who are going abroad for higher education.
The card, powered by Visa, provides exclusive benefits and convenience to students and their parents to manage education-related expenses abroad like admission fees, course-related fees and other day-to-day expenses, including travel, dining and groceries, among others, the bank said in a statement.
The card offers the freedom of loading and transacting in 15 currencies without any cross-currency mark-up charge being levied by the bank, allowing students to conveniently travel across the globe even if they load only one currency on the card, it added.
The card comes with an array of joining benefits up to Rs 15,000, along with exclusive privileges, it said.
It comes with a welcome kit with two cards -- a primary and a replacement card -- that can be activated digitally through iMobile Pay, internet banking or by calling the bank's customer care in the event of loss/damage of the primary card, it noted.
Like any other forex card offered by the bank, this card can be reloaded digitally using iMobile Pay and internet banking by the students and their parents, instantly, anytime and from anywhere, it added.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

