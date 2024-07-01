RBI appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as new ED with effect from June 3

He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities. (Photo: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as executive director with effect from Wednesday.

Chowdhury will look after three departments, including DICGC.

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.



Chowdhury is a chartered accountant and holds a master's degree in economics. He is also a certified associate of IIBF.

He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.

Chowdhury has worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and issue department. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.