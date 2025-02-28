Friday, February 28, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Japan renew $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement

India and Japan renew $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) is a two-way arrangement where both authorities can swap their local currencies in exchange for the US dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

India and Japan have renewed the $75 billion bilateral currencies swap agreement, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Friday.

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) is a two-way arrangement where both authorities can swap their local currencies in exchange for the US dollar.

The Bank of Japan, acting as agent for the Minister of Finance of Japan, and the Reserve Bank of India signed the Second Amendment and Restatement Agreement of the BSA, the central bank said. 

The renewed BSA is effective Friday (February 28, 2025).

 

The size of the BSA remains unchanged -- up to 75 billion US dollars, the RBI said.

It further said that Japan and India believe that the BSA, which aims to strengthen and complement other financial safety nets, will further deepen financial cooperation between the two countries and contribute to regional and global financial stability. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

