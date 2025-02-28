Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank likely to be biggest beneficiaries of the moves since both have high microfinance exposure

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank will benefit the most from this RBI decision | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to relax risk weights for bank exposure to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to free as much as Rs 40,000 crore capital of the banking system, which would translate into an additional funds of Rs 4 trillion that can be lent. Bandhan Bank could be the biggest beneficiary of this move as it will see 2.5 per cent of its CET-I capital being freed up after this move, followed by IndusInd Bank. Both the banks have relatively high microfinance exposure.
 

More From This Section

PremiumConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 19 paise to 87.37 against US dollar during early trade

UPI

UPI transactions in Jan surpass 16.99 billion, value exceeds Rs 23.48 trn

inflation, food, bill

Moderation in inflation creates policy space for RBI to cut rates: NCAER

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF keeps India's 'stabilised' exchange rate classification through 2024

Topics : Reserve Bank of India BFSI RBI Bandhan Bank IndusInd Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon