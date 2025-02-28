16% of card spends happen on RuPay, half of it on credit via UPI: NPCI

About 16 per cent of all credit card spends happen on the RuPay card network, and nearly half of these are credit on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a senior official from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said.
"Almost 16 per cent of total credit card spends are on RuPay now, and 50 per cent of that is via UPI. Over 30 banks are issuing RuPay cards," NPCI chief Dilip Asbe said on Friday. He was speaking on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week 2025.
RuPay is India’s indigenous payment network run on NPCI’s infrastructure.
According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Finance, over 750 million transactions amounting to Rs 63,825.8 crore related to RuPay credit on UPI were processed till October in the ongoing financial year 2025 (FY25).
This number has more than doubled from 362.8 million transactions valued at Rs 33,439.2 crore in FY24.
Meanwhile, the NPCI is set to establish a global headquarters spanning five lakh square feet in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex business district.
This facility will have a 5,000-member capacity, acting as its research and development (R&D) centre, as it expands its global footprint.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) allocated land to NPCI to establish the necessary infrastructure.
“We are developing a 5,000-people-capacity R&D and experience centre. About 70 countries have visited the NPCI office over the last four to five years,” Asbe said.
He explained that AI is one of the emerging focus areas for NPCI.
NPCI operates India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and the RuPay card network.
The infrastructure push at NPCI comes as the apex payments body expands its suite of products with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and international expansion via its wholly owned subsidiary, NPCI International Payments (NIPL).
NIPL is responsible for deploying NPCI’s products globally.
It is looking to go live with UPI in countries relevant to Indian tourists, such as Qatar, Thailand, and the broader Southeast Asian region.
At present, UPI payments are accepted in seven countries, including Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and France. Twenty apps, including third-party application providers such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay, support these international transactions.