close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's forex reserves rise to a 10-month high of $588.78 billion

For the week to which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had ended 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar and traded in a range of 81.61 to 82.10. The local unit had hit a three-month high of 81

Reuters
Rupee, economy, inr, India

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to a 10-month high of $588.78 billion for the week ended April 28, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
That is an increase of $4.5 billion from the previous week.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing traders, that the RBI was likely buying dollars via public sector banks to ensure that the rupee remained in a narrow range.

For the week to which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had ended 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar and traded in a range of 81.61 to 82.10. The local unit had hit a three-month high of 81.61 in intraday trades on Apr. 27.
The rupee closed at 81.80 on Thursday in a holiday-truncated week, and clocked minor weekly gains.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Forex reserves zoom by $10.417 bn to $572 bn as on Jan 13: RBI data

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

FinMin allows 22 finance cos to undertake Aadhaar-based client verification

Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Forex reserves RBI

First Published: May 05 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's forex reserves rise to a 10-month high of $588.78 billion

Rupee, economy, inr, India
1 min read

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

power
3 min read

FinMin allows 22 finance cos to undertake Aadhaar-based client verification

Ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar to rekindle privacy debate
2 min read

Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

aurionpro solutions
2 min read

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

chart

Most Popular

View More

FinMin allows 22 finance cos to undertake Aadhaar-based client verification

Ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar to rekindle privacy debate
2 min read

Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

aurionpro solutions
2 min read

India considering allowing foreign investment in nuclear power industry

power
3 min read
Premium

Seeking alpha? Go for factor-based fund, limit exposure to 15-20%

fund
4 min read

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

chart
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon