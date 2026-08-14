Friday, August 14, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Finance / News / India sees sharp expansion in retail, MSME credit access since 2021

India sees sharp expansion in retail, MSME credit access since 2021

Retail bureau coverage rose 1.7 times to 78.9 crore borrowers by 2026, while active MSME borrowers more than doubled to 1.9 crore over the five-year period

MSME, Training

MSME (Representative image)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has seen a sharp expansion in access to credit over the past five years, with both retail and MSME segments recording significant growth in bureau coverage and active borrowers. In retail, the bureau footprint rose 1.7 times to 78.9 crore borrowers in 2026 from 45.5 crore in 2021, while active borrowers increased 1.7 times to 58.2 crore from 34.2 crore. Credit access among MSMEs has expanded even faster. The bureau footprint nearly doubled to 3.9 crore from 2 crore, while the number of active borrowers more than doubled to 1.9 crore from 0.9 crore during the period. The number of MSMEs also increased to 7.9 crore from 6.3 crore, indicating a broadening of the formal credit ecosystem. 
 

More From This Section

Kartavya Bhavan, Finance ministry

FinMin warns against high turnover, payroll criteria in GeM tenders

rupee

Rupee gains 2 paise to 95.43 against US dollar during early trade

SBI, SBI logo, SBI brand, SBI employees

State Bank of India raises ₹500 mn through bonds from overseas investors

Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI

RBI Governor highlights central banks' role in price, financial stability

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials

CAG flags 'unhealthy trend' of Railways repaying IRFC from budget grantspremium

Topics : MSME MSME credit Finance News Banking News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:08 PM IST