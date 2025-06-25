Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

The round was led by a curated group of marquee individual investors from the investment and technology sectors, many of whom bring deep experience and strategic insight in scaling financial

bond, bonds, bond market

"This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year," Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered online bond platform provider, on Wednesday said it has raised ₹32.5 crore ($ 3.77 million) in its first external funding round.

The round was led by a curated group of marquee individual investo₹from the investment and technology sectors, many of whom bring deep experience and strategic insight in scaling financial and digital platforms, it said in a statement.

This milestone marks a significant step forward for the company, which has been entirely bootstrapped for over four years driven solely by the personal capital of its founders Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka, it added.

"This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding from sometime next year," Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, said.

 

IndiaBonds offers a seamless digital platform for retail and institutional investors to discover, assess, and invest in a range of fixed income products, including corporate bonds, and government securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

PremiumRupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

credit card

Credit card spends up 14.5% to ₹1.89 trn in May 2025; HDFC, SBI lead

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rupee rises as oil dips, equities shaky on fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

PSL norm easing provides limited room for SFBs to make gains: CareEdge

Topics : Bonds funding Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon