Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

Underlining that she is not against questioning or critiquing regulators, Sitharaman said there is a need to be "extremely conscious" about contributions made by them as well

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday commended Indian financial sector regulators for doing a "world-class job" and bringing greater transparency into the system.
 
Underlining that she is not against questioning or critiquing regulators, Sitharaman said there is a need to be "extremely conscious" about contributions made by them as well.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards here, the finance minister asked everybody to look at the emerging facts that are coming out in the Sebi matter, where the regulator's chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has been accused of impropriety. 
 

Also Read

Center to fund chennai metro

Centre to fund 65% of Chennai metro Phase-2 project: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Inaugural Address at the 3rd edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi | Photo: X/ @nsitharamanoffc

Living standards to see steepest rise in coming decades: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman tells Arunachal govt to adopt cluster development approach

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Karnataka court orders FIR against FM in case related to electoral bonds

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM asks AIIB to increase innovative financing, non-lending services

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman SEBI Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon