Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO



In a regulatory filing, the bank said, “The appointment is effective from the date of his assuming charge and will last for a period of three years. Karnataka Bank is confident that Srikrislman' s expertise and leadership will drive the bank towards continued growth and success” Karnataka Bank, on Friday, announced the appointment of Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as the new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank.



With this appointment, there would be 11 directors on the board of the bank, it said. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting or within a period of 3 months from the date of assuming charge whichever is earlier, the bank said in a BSE filing.



Sarma has nearly four decades of experience spread across commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. "I am proud to join Karnataka Bank as Managing Director & CEO. With over a century of trust and goodwill built by the Bank, I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to further build and grow on that strong foundation," said Srikrislman.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy 97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections RBI imposes Rs 85 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows Now, I-T relief for leave encashment on retirement at 2.5 million SBI penalised for sending bills to man despite credit card's expiry