Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Large pvt banks see green shoots, expect credit demand revival in H2FY26

Attribute this to fiscal, monetary measures

Between September 20 and October 3, banks disbursed over ₹3.63 trillion as against ₹1.02 trillion in the previous fortnight. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Big private banks are noticing green shoots of rising economic activities, evidenced by increasing credit, on the strength of fiscal measures of the central government. They expect fiscal and monetary measures to support stronger loan growth in the second half of FY26 (H2FY26). 
According to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), credit growth picked up during the festival season, reaching 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended October 3, while deposit growth stood at 9.9 per cent. 
Between September 20 and October 3, banks disbursed over ₹3.63 trillion as against ₹1.02 trillion in the
Topics : Reserve Bank of India central government Banks bank credit growth monetary policy
