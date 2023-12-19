Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2 trn, on back of advance tax outflows

CD issuances in December highest in this financial year

Liquidity

Liquidity

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks' funds raised through certificates of deposit in December clocked the highest in the financial year 2023-24 as liquidity remained tight in the system, with the Reserve Bank of India infusing Rs 2.01 trillion on Monday – the highest in the current financial year.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to more than Rs 2 trillion on Monday on the back of advance tax outflows, market participants said. A total of around Rs 4 trillion worth of outflows are expected because of advanced tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments in December.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

Tight liquidity led banks to rush for raising funds through certificates of deposit. December witnessed CD issuances worth Rs 83,870 crore as of Monday, which is the highest in the current financial year, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). CD issuances in December were the highest in eight months after March. CDs are short-term debt instruments used by banks to raise funds.

Market participants expect the liquidity deficit to narrow by the end of the month.

“The liquidity should neutralize from here, and the market expects that the RBI might infuse liquidity through more Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head (institutional fixed income) at JM Financial.

The RBI had conducted a VRR auction after six months on Friday. Against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion, the central bank received bids worth Rs 2.7 trillion at the 7-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction. Banks borrowed the amount at a weighted average rate of 6.63 per cent. Before this, the last time the central bank conducted a VRR auction was on June 19. Significant demand was also fuelled by elevated call rates and tri-party repo (Treps) rates in the market, dealers said.

Market participants anticipate a mitigation of liquidity strain through factors such as the reversal of variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) and government spending.

Also Read

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Advance tax payments push the banking system liquidity into deficit

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

Unclaimed deposits with banks rise by 28% to Rs 42,270 crore in FY23: Govt

Banks seek RBI's nod to defer penal interest guideline by 3 months

Centre, Asian Development Bank sign two loan pacts worth $250 million

RBI imposed monetary penalties worth Rs 40 crore on 211 entities in 2022-23

From India to Australia, Goldman sees banks easing policy earlier after Fed


“We have GST outflow lined up, it might widen further before normalising on the back of government spending at the end of the month,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.

Topics : liquidity crisis Indian banking system taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon