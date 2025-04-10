Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance defaults stay elevated in Q4FY25, says India Ratings

Microfinance defaults stay elevated in Q4FY25, says India Ratings

Credit costs to touch 9.6% for FY25; sustained recovery in collection only from H2FY26

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

India Ratings maintained a deteriorating sector outlook and a Stable rating outlook for non-banking financial companies operating as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) for FY26. (Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The delinquencies in the microfinance segment in the country are likely to stay elevated for the just-concluded quarter ended March 2025, on the back of the ordinance impact on customer discipline in Karnataka and political challenges.
 
These may adversely affect the collection efficiency in the microfinance segment, and sustained improvement in delinquencies is expected from the second half of the current financial year (H2FY26), according to rating agency India Ratings.
 
The rating agency has maintained a deteriorating sector outlook and a Stable rating outlook for non-banking financial companies operating as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) for FY26.
 
Karan Gupta, senior director, financial institutions, India Ratings, said, “In the near term, we will continue to watch out for the impact of forward flows on the Karnataka portfolio resulting from the ordinance, [and] the implementation of the three-lender norm from April 1, 2025.”
 
 
The agency said it will also keep track of the severe heatwave across various northern and western states of India and the progress of the incoming monsoon.

Also Read

Microfinance

Microfinance: Its rising importance and relevance in the Indian economy

market, stock trading, trading

CreditAccess Grameen jumps 4% after healthy loan portfolio growth in Q4FY25

indian, people, population, rural, village, study

India subprime loans on edge of crisis with distress among 68% borrowers

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

NPLs in microfinance segment to peak by FY26 end: S&P Global Ratings

Premiumloans, debt

Rising micro loan stress: Lenders tap digital debt collection platforms

 
Delinquencies for NBFC-MFIs continued to increase in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) across all the buckets. The defaults in the 90-plus days past due (DPD), indicating the number of days a loan payment is overdue, rose to 3.5 per cent from 2.8 per cent in Q2FY25 and 1.8 per cent in Q1FY25. The delinquencies were also on the rise in the 60-plus DPD bucket to 5.6 per cent in Q3FY25 from 3.9 per cent in Q2 and 2.6 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
Growth and disbursements declined further in Q3FY25 and are expected to remain sluggish in Q4FY25 as well. Profitability was severely impacted in Q3FY25, and most NBFC-MFIs’ net losses widened during the quarter amid the significant increase in credit costs and operating expenses, as entities increased their collection efforts, India Ratings said.
 
The leverage of NBFC-MFIs remained supported by a decline in disbursements, despite capital impairments due to losses. Furthermore, NBFC-MFIs have maintained adequate liquidity to cover the next two to three months of scheduled debt repayment obligations, it added.
 
The credit costs are likely to remain high in Q4FY25. The annualised credit costs of NBFC-MFIs continued to rise to 13.5 per cent in Q3FY25 from 9.9 per cent in Q2FY25 and 4.5 per cent in Q1FY25 to provide for the higher delinquencies witnessed across the buckets.
 
For the full year FY25, the agency expects credit costs to have been 9.6 per cent, which is likely to come down to around 4.0 per cent in FY26, with improving delinquency trends from H2FY26. 
 

More From This Section

banks

NaBFID inks MoU with New Development Bank to boost financing infra projects

NBFC

RBI deputy governor urges NBFCs to bolster risk controls, board oversight

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks to remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti; check holidays' list

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI evaluating liquidity framework to determine overnight anchor rate

Premiumbond markets, bonds, bond market

Bond yields drop to 3-yr low following RBI's dovish monetary policy stance

Topics : Microfinance India Ratings finance sector credit market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon