Microfinance defaults stay elevated in Q4FY25, says India Ratings

The delinquencies in the microfinance segment in the country are likely to stay elevated for the just-concluded quarter ended March 2025, on the back of the ordinance impact on customer discipline in Karnataka and political challenges.
These may adversely affect the collection efficiency in the microfinance segment, and sustained improvement in delinquencies is expected from the second half of the current financial year (H2FY26), according to rating agency India Ratings.
The rating agency has maintained a deteriorating sector outlook and a Stable rating outlook for non-banking financial companies operating as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) for FY26.
Karan Gupta, senior director, financial institutions, India Ratings, said, “In the near term, we will continue to watch out for the impact of forward flows on the Karnataka portfolio resulting from the ordinance, [and] the implementation of the three-lender norm from April 1, 2025.”
The agency said it will also keep track of the severe heatwave across various northern and western states of India and the progress of the incoming monsoon.
Delinquencies for NBFC-MFIs continued to increase in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) across all the buckets. The defaults in the 90-plus days past due (DPD), indicating the number of days a loan payment is overdue, rose to 3.5 per cent from 2.8 per cent in Q2FY25 and 1.8 per cent in Q1FY25. The delinquencies were also on the rise in the 60-plus DPD bucket to 5.6 per cent in Q3FY25 from 3.9 per cent in Q2 and 2.6 per cent in Q1FY25.
Growth and disbursements declined further in Q3FY25 and are expected to remain sluggish in Q4FY25 as well. Profitability was severely impacted in Q3FY25, and most NBFC-MFIs’ net losses widened during the quarter amid the significant increase in credit costs and operating expenses, as entities increased their collection efforts, India Ratings said.
The leverage of NBFC-MFIs remained supported by a decline in disbursements, despite capital impairments due to losses. Furthermore, NBFC-MFIs have maintained adequate liquidity to cover the next two to three months of scheduled debt repayment obligations, it added.
The credit costs are likely to remain high in Q4FY25. The annualised credit costs of NBFC-MFIs continued to rise to 13.5 per cent in Q3FY25 from 9.9 per cent in Q2FY25 and 4.5 per cent in Q1FY25 to provide for the higher delinquencies witnessed across the buckets.
For the full year FY25, the agency expects credit costs to have been 9.6 per cent, which is likely to come down to around 4.0 per cent in FY26, with improving delinquency trends from H2FY26.