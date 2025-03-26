Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPLs in microfinance segment to peak by FY26 end: S&P Global Ratings

NPLs in microfinance segment to peak by FY26 end: S&P Global Ratings

Tight Lending norms from April to defuse risk buildup

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark’s latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend’ has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

The credit boom was compounded by deregulation in microfinance lending rates in 2022, making it highly lucrative for lenders | Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global rating agency S&P today said that tighter lending norms, including those becoming operational from April 2025 for microfinance institutions in India, will keep a check on asset quality strain. The non-performing loan ratio in the microloans segment is expected to peak by the financial year that ends March 31, 2026.
 
India's poorest borrowers have leveraged up in the past few years in response to easing microfinance rules. Now the sector is tightening up again. Such regulatory fluctuations will remain a core characteristic of this high-risk, high-reward lending niche, S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.
 
The credit boom was compounded by deregulation in microfinance lending rates in 2022, making it highly lucrative for lenders. Such exuberance led the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) of the industry, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), to begin rolling out tighter borrowing rules in August 2024. Lending in the sector has since contracted.
 
 
A slowdown in lending will also add to asset quality stress. This is because, in the microfinance lending boom that followed the pandemic, many borrowers repaid loans to one lender by borrowing from another. This is why the MFIN began capping lenders last August and will tighten this further starting in April 2025.
 
According to Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) data, the portfolio at risk—the share of loans which are overdue for 30–180 days—shot up to 6.4 per cent in December 2024 from 2.0 per cent in December 2023. The gross loan portfolio in the microfinance segment shrank by 3.5 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 3.85 trillion at the end of December on curtailed funding and strict credit underwriting.
 
Tightening regulations and stricter underwriting standards in Indian microfinance will rein in growth plans for sector lenders and defuse risk buildup for overleveraged borrowers. "However, these same trends will weigh on asset quality given many clients rely on new loans to repay old ones," said Shinoy Varghese, credit analyst, S&P Global Ratings.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee ends 5 paise stronger at 85.72/$, gains after one-day dip

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Regulations must not create unintended barriers to financial inclusion: Guv

bank of india, BOI

BOI's first dollar loan deal in over a decade raises $400 mn, woos 22 banks

Indian economy, rupee, money, Indian rupee, INR

Indian Rupee gains after snapping nine-day rally; Opens at 85.68/$

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to snap ties with third-party platforms

Topics : Microfinance S&P global Ratings Retail credit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon