Microfinance portfolio drops 17% in Q2; 5 million borrowers exit credit

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of microfinance lenders has dropped to Rs 3.39 trillion in Q2 FY26, which is 17 per cent lower than the same time last year, according to the recent MFIN report. The funding squeeze has led to the sixth consecutive quarter fall in GLP. This has resulted in nearly 5 million borrowers going out of formal finance.

The gross loan portfolio of microfinance lenders in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 4.08 trillion.

The GLP was down by nearly 4 per cent from Rs 3.53 trillion in Q1 FY26.

NBFC-MFIs contribute 39.2 per cent share, making them