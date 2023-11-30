Sensex (-0.31%)
Monetary Policy Committee may have underestimated economic growth for Q2

Most economists peg it higher than 6.5%, numbers to come today

Economic growth
Premium

Deloitte India gave the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent.

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Most economists and experts are in sync with Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das' optimism that the second quarter economic growth would surprise everyone on the upside, at least in comparison to the monetary policy committee's (MPC) projection of 6.5 per cent. The national account numbers, including gross domestic product (GDP), for the quarter are slated to be released later today.

Barring QuantEco Research and partly Deloitte India, all other think tanks that Business Standard spoke to believed that the economy grew more than 6.5 per cent during the second quarter of the current financial year compared to 7.8 per cent in the first quarter.  

Deloitte India gave the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

