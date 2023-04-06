close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Industry associations welcome RBI decision to pause interest rates

After six consecutive hikes aggregating 250 bps, RBI hits a pause

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
reserve bank of india, rbi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industry groups CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM have welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on Thursday to pause the hike in the benchmark policy rate.
The repo rate hike was paused after six consecutive increases aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

“We strongly welcome the RBI’s move to decouple from the global tightening cycle and pause interest rate hike, which is in line with what CII had been advocating for long now,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
“We agree with the Central Bank’s observation that the lagged impact of the past rate hikes should be allowed to percolate into the system, and not stifle demand by further rate hikes,” he said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, with readiness to act should the situation warrant.
“The pause in policy repo rate by RBI is a welcome move given the evolving macro-economic and financial markets scenario. The renewed phase of turbulence that central banks are grappling with globally given developments in the banking sector, geopolitics and slowdown in growth & trade flows warranted a prudent response which RBI has delivered,” said Subhrakant Panda, president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

Pre-sanctioned credit lines on UPI could lead to revolving credit products

After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market

RBI allows rupee non-deliverable forex derivative contracts to residents

RBI allows UPI linking with pre-sanctioned credit lines from banks

This is a pause, not a pivot, says RBI guv on surprise hold in key rates


Avishek Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Caspian Debt, said that the RBI’s decision is expected to help small and medium enterprises.
“It also makes it easier for financial institutions to be able to deliver credit where it is needed without concerns of surprising the borrower with a rate hike or concerns of dealing with an unexpected squeeze in their margins in the future,” he said.

Deepak Sood, secretary General at ASSOCHAM, said the central bank’s policy statement made a correct reading of the global economy and its possible impact on India.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das | RBI Policy | MPC | repo rate | monetary policy | monetary policy committee

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

personal finance, financial planning
6 min read

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read
Premium

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

money, funds
4 min read

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

inflation
1 min read

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

personal finance, financial planning
6 min read

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon