close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NBFC loan sanctions up 2% YoY to Rs 4.46 trn in quarter ending March

Meanwhile, bank lending to NBFCs grew 28 per cent to Rs 13.1 lakh crore in FY23, which in absolute terms jumped by Rs 3.8 lakh crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NBFC

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pulled down by a demand deceleration from urban and semi-urban customers and a contraction in personal and home loans, non-bankers loan book grew just about 2 per cent in Q4 FY23 to Rs 4,46,132 crore from Rs 4,38,345 crore a year ago when it soared 28 per cent year-on-year.

Even this wouldn't have been possible had it not been for better demand from the hinterland, shows the latest data from the apex industry body FIDC (Finance & Industry Development Council).

However, for the full year, the NBFC system-wide lending jumped a healthy 23.9 per cent to Rs 16,93,286 crore from Rs 12,87,484 crore. In absolute terms, incremental lending rose by 4,05,802 crore, according to the FIDC data.

The industry's rural book rose to Rs 1,20,000 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,09,000 crore in Q1 of FY23, semi-urban rose from 47,000 crore in Q1 to Rs 50,000 crore in Q4, and the urban book rose to Rs 2,78,000 crore from Rs 2,74,000 crore in the reporting quarter.

Of the total loan disbursed in the March 2023 quarter, rural lending rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,19,549 crore. As against this, lending to urban customers declined by 1 per cent to Rs 2,78,050 crore in the reporting quarter, while semi-urban customers borrowed sharply lower at Rs 50,427 crore, which was a 5 per cent degrowth from FY22.

On the other hand, vehicle loans saw strong demand with auto (personal) growing 34 per cent to Rs 21,889 crore; CVs up 20 per cent at Rs 30,662 crore; two-wheelers up 35 per cent to Rs 12,188 crore; construction equipment grew 36 per cent to Rs 4,552 crore; and equipment finance grew 24 per cent to Rs 1,673 crore, reflecting signs of capex improvement.

Also Read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Nearly 80% Indians depositing Rs 2,000 notes instead of exchanging: Report

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore

Nascent recovery in IT funds: Invest systematically, hold for long term

Minimum assured return scheme in works; to be launched soon: PFRDA Chairman

Consumer loans were relatively flat growing just 4 per cent to Rs 21,605 crore, while gold loans, loans against property and unsecured business loans grew well, with the former clipping at 24 per cent to Rs 50,959 crore and the latter fared a tad better clipping at 29 per cent to Rs 45,284.5 crore, according to the industry data.

The biggest drag was the unsecured personal loan, which de-grew by a steep 15 per cent to Rs 51,925 crore while home loans, which is the biggest segment, de-grew by a marginal 1 per cent to Rs 8,7102 crore.

Meanwhile, bank lending to NBFCs grew 28 per cent to Rs 13.1 lakh crore in FY23, which in absolute terms jumped by Rs 3.8 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NBFCs loan sale-down

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nearly 80% Indians depositing Rs 2,000 notes instead of exchanging: Report

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

NBFC
2 min read

Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced tomorrow: What to expect?

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Home loan, EMI
9 min read

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered

RBI issues new rules of bank lockers
8 min read

RBI expected to pause again with markets watching for shift in stance

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

NBFC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon