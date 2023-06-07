Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore

While liquidity conditions have eased since the last week of May, banks are wary of participating in the VRRR auctions as there will be advance tax outflows by the middle of the month which will drain liquidity.

The 2 day variable rate reverse repo auction (VRRR) that was conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday received tepid response from the banks as they parked only Rs 1,850 crore against the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore.