Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Switches, locks, lights: the devices you must have to be in control wherever you are

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
home security systems
An automated security system monitors a home and sends live footage to an app. (Stock photo)

6 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Your dream home has to be smart: that means it has remotely controlled devices, gives people keyless access, and lets you watch security from far. 
“The size of the home automation market in India is around 3 billion USD, or Rs 247 billion, growing at the rate of 9 per cent annually. People have started replacing basic things like 'tik-tok' switches with touch panels which can be operated by phone app or voice-enabled applications such as Alexa, Google Home or Apple Home kit. Today you have all big names in digital locks such as Godrej, Yale offering keyless access to your house,” says Sandeep Singh, director of World Media & Expo (Smart Home Expo), which recently held an industry fair in Delhi.
“…you can have your home become smart for anything from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh. A door lock is available for Rs 5,000 till Rs 40,000 and likewise a touch switch panel is from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for one room,&rdq
Smart homes security home decor

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

