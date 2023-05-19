“…you can have your home become smart for anything from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh. A door lock is available for Rs 5,000 till Rs 40,000 and likewise a touch switch panel is from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for one room,&rdq

“The size of the home automation market in India is around 3 billion USD, or Rs 247 billion, growing at the rate of 9 per cent annually. People have started replacing basic things like 'tik-tok' switches with touch panels which can be operated by phone app or voice-enabled applications such as Alexa, Google Home or Apple Home kit. Today you have all big names in digital locks such as Godrej, Yale offering keyless access to your house,” says Sandeep Singh, director of World Media & Expo (Smart Home Expo), which recently held an industry fair in Delhi.