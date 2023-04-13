NHB may issue 3-year bonds in April, Reliance plans 2-month CP, and others



The bonds are likely to have a put and call option at the end of the first year, one of the bankers said. NHB is yet to make an official announcement of the planned bond sale on the electronic bidding platforms, and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's National Housing Bank (NHB) is likely to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore ($244.5 million) by selling bonds maturing in around three years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday. The state-run financial institution is likely to tap the bond market later in April, they said.