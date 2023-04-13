close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.11 against the US currency

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rupee, economy, inr, India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee gained 18 paise to 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking the broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.99 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.93, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.11 against the US currency.

"Overall USDINR has strong support around 81.75-80 levels, as the RBI is intervening to protect from steep appreciation. Adding to it, the ongoing geopolitical concerns and Fed's hiking process are likely to weigh on investor sentiment and the USDINR could bounce back to 82.50-82.80 levels," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 101.55.

Also Read

Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against dollar as US currency firm in markets

Rupee gains 33 paise to 82.33 against US dollar in early trade today

Rupee gains 26 paise to 81.67 against dollar as US currency retreats

Rupee appreciates 19 paise to 82.19 against US dollar in early trade

RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD of AU Small Finance Bank

Reserve Bank of India proposes threshold for penal charges on loans

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 1,955 crore through medium term bonds

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth

RBI permits Karnataka Bank to collect direct, indirect taxes for CBDT, CBIC

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.22 per cent to USD 87.14 per barrel.

"Brent has risen to USD 87.25 per barrel as weak US CPI could mean that the Fed could sound less hawkish," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 43.95 points or 0.07 per cent to 60,348.82. The broader NSE Nifty declined 1.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 17,811.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,907.95 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent and came back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent.

India's industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6 per cent in February from 5.5 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Topics : Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon