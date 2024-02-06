Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm Bank fiasco: All eyes on IT talent for bank and fintech boards

April 1 deadline for establishing board-level IT strategy committee

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
Premium

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The situation at Paytm Payments Bank has heightened the urgency to onboard top-flight information technology (IT) personnel in the financial services space.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) master direction issued on November 7 last year said that regulated entities — banks, non-banking financial companies, including financial technology companies — must establish a board-level IT strategy committee (ITSC) with a minimum of three directors as members. The chairperson is required to be an independent director with “substantial IT expertise” in managing/guiding IT initiatives, and other members must be “technically competent”.

Mint Road’s directive to establish ITSC takes effect from April

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Ahead of Q3FY24 results, UBS gives 'buy' call on Paytm, sees 20% upside

Capital Small Finance Bank mobilises Rs 157 crore from anchor investors

No decision to introduce plastic notes: MoS finance to Rajya Sabha

UPI payments failing amid server outages; NPCI working with banks

More disclosures, status report now part of voluntary liquidation plan

RBI cancels licence of Jai Prakash Narayan Nagari Sahakari Bank

Topics : Paytm IT sector finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon